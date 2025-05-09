Denzel Washington’s wife breaks silence on husband’s Tony award snub

Denzel Washington’s wife, Pauletta Washington, has shared a strong response to her husband’s Tony Awards snub for his role in the play Othello.

Denzel, who was much anticipated to be nominated as the Best Leading Actor in a Play category, suffered major snub over it.

His wife shared her reaction in conversation with the People magazine, saying: "Now see, that's not something you want to ask me. I can't say that I was surprised that they didn't," she said.

The Wilma actress went on to explain that her star-studded talented family, including Tenet star John David Washington and The Piano Lesson director Malcolm Washington, is used to being shut out from the awards show.

Subtly addressing the rigid Hollywood system, the 74-year-old artist said, "In my family we've been through this a lot of times. A lot of times. And I think I can speak honestly and truthfully and artistically that it was denied, you know, so you wonder why."

Revealing that, "It's narrow-minded people that are in charge of making decisions and judgments."

The Tonys ultimately nominated George Clooney for Good Night, and Good Luck, Cole Escola for Oh, Mary!, Jon Michael Hill (Purpose) Daniel Dae Kim (Yellow Face), Harry Lennix (Purpose), and Louis McCartney for Stranger Things: The First Shadow in the Best Leading Actor in a Play category.

Denzel Washington previously won the Tony for Best Leading Actor in a Play in 2010 for Fences, and was nominated in the same category in 2018 for The Iceman Cometh.

Hosted by Cynthia Erivo, the 2025 Tony Awards will be held on June 9.