Kate Middleton's subtle gesture hits all right notes at VE day concert

The Princess of Wales delivered a moment of quiet impact during Thursday night’s VE Day 80th anniversary concert, one so subtle it could have gone unnoticed, but according to a body language expert, it spoke volumes.

Kate joined Prince William, King Charles, and Queen Camilla at the moving event held on Horse Guards Parade in London, marking the culmination of commemorations honouring the end of the Second World War.

Looking elegant as ever, the Princess wore her hair in a chic half-up, half-down style, secured with a striking black velvet bow.

Guests and royals alike were treated to a spectacular evening of performances, including sets by Freya Ridings and Fleur East, showstopping routines from Strictly Come Dancing stars Amy Dowden, Carlos Gu, and Kai Widdrington, and a powerful reading by actor Brian Cox.

The most poignant moment of Thursday’s VE Day 80th anniversary concert arrived at precisely 9pm, when King Charles delivered a heartfelt address mirroring the exact hour his grandfather, King George VI, addressed the nation on May 8, 1945, at the end of World War II in Europe.

In his speech, the King paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the wartime generation and called for a renewed global commitment to peace.

Injecting a touch of humour into the historic moment, he quipped that he lacked the energy to "lead you all in a giant conga from here back to Buckingham Palace" a nod to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and her own VE Day diary entry that he read aloud.

But it wasn’t just the King’s words that captured attention. According to body language expert Judi James, all eyes should have been on the Princess of Wales.

As she watched King Charles speak, Kate's reaction offered a subtle yet revealing glimpse into her close relationship with the monarch.

"Her moment came as she watched Charles making his speech," James told The Mirror, hinting that Kate’s composed and affectionate response signalled mutual respect and a deep familial connection within the royal ranks.

Throughout the evening, Kate also shared several tender exchanges with Prince William, including one touching moment when he gently placed a protective arm around her back.