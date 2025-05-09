Blake Lively makes shocking revelation about her childhood

Blake Lively has recently made shocking revelation about her childhood.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the Another Simple Favor star Blake teamed up with co-star Anna Kendrick and writer-director Paul Feig to talk about their favourite murder mystery movies.

The Green Lantern actress recalled one particular movie that would make her sick.

“My mom loves old, scary movies,” said the 37-year-old.

Therefore, Blake noted, “When I was little, she would play The Bad Seed.”

“I thought I would get the stomach flu after because I would throw up, but I was just so psychologically disturbed,” explained The Shallows actress.

Interestingly, Blake admired the classics when she picked her favourite movie. Besides The Bad Seed, the actress also selected 1944, Laura.

The Age of Adaline actress pointed out that no matter “how many times she watched the movie,” she would never remember who did it.

Meanwhile, Blake made her first TV interview appearance since she filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

The actress stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on May 1 to promote her new sequel directed by Paul.

When asked about her last few months, Blake disclosed she could not go into specifics, but added, “It's been full of the highest highs and the lowest lows of my life.”