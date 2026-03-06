Lisa Rinna breaks silence on Harry Hamlin affair rumors

Lisa Rinna is aware of all the rumors about Harry Hamlin's alleged affairs.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum got candid about her almost 3 decades-long marriage to the LA Law actor in her new book You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It.

In her memoir she also talked about the wild rumors of Harry Hamlin's affairs, which she knew were intended to break her marriage.

“The majority of our fans think our conscious coupling is pretty cool, but of course there are some cave-dwelling internet trolls who live to tear us down and start rumors. I get that. It’s way more fun to see fights than cuddles, " Lisa wrote.

She noted, “So I just laugh when I read that we don’t live together anymore, he’s having multiple affairs in Canada, and he’s gay. Go Harry F****** Hamlin!”

The Mommy Meanest actress, who shares two daughters, Delilah and Amelia, with Harry, they still have a "great" relationship despite all the rumors, as they share “a great amount of trust.”

She added, "I don’t ever worry about Harry. I am not jealous. He’s not jealous. I always thought [the affair rumors were] so strange because that was certainly not something I ever even contemplated. I would be shocked if I found out he was having an affair.”