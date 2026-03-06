Photo: Sir Patrick Steward weighs in on the deep work of William Shakespeare ahead of new audiobook release

Sir Patrick Steward is all set to bring the work of the Bard to listeners everywhere

Published through Simon & Schuster Audio, Patrick Stewart Performs the Complete Sonnets of William Shakespeare is his first project which began during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be released this spring, as per the report of PEOPLE Magazine.

During the COVIF-19 era, Steward recalled recording a sonnet a day that "became something of a part-time job for us."

“During the pandemic, my wife encouraged me to share a sonnet each day online, and it became a meaningful project for both of us during uncertain times," he said sharing where the inspiration came from.

"The warmth of the response reminded me how restorative Shakespeare's words can be when we need them most."

“In recording all 154 sonnets, I was struck by how they have the capacity to capture every shade of feeling and experience,” he added.

Hailing the work of the legendary poet, Steward said, “Shakespeare understood the human condition with great depth, and I hope these recordings create moments for listeners to recognize themselves in his words.”

“Whether encountering these sonnets for the first time or returning to old favorites, my wish is that listeners will find something that resonates with their own lives.”