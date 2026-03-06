Photo: Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson still living together despite announcing split last year

Jessica Simpson and her former husband Eric Johnson are reportedly focused on planning their next steps.

Recently, a source tipped to PEOPLE Magazine that Jessica Simpson and ex Eric Johnson are still living together in their Hidden Hills, California, family home.

It is the same home that the former couple listed for $17.9 million, a few days before announcing their split in January 2025. The exes share three children, daughters Maxwell, 13, and Birdie, 6, and son Ace, 12.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source told the outlet that Simpson and Johnson are trying to “figure out the best path forward” following their separation.

“He's been living there, but they're working on selling the house,” the source continued claiming that the living situation is temporary and tied to the eventual sale of the estate.

Noting that the top priority for the exes, is still their kids, the source addressed, “The goal has been to keep everything as stable and as friendly for the kids as possible.”

The insider added, “They still have a great relationship. They're still co-parenting. The main goal is the kids, but they're moving toward next steps.”