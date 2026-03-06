Emma Watson 'really into' Gonzalo Hevia Bailleres as romance heats up: Source

Emma Watson is seemingly stepping into a new chapter in her love life as romance emerges.

After the Harry Potter alum was spotted at an airport with Mexican entrepreneur Gonzalo Hevia Bailleres getting cosy, a recent report by People suggests that the actress is over the moon.

A source close to the pair claimed that Emma is “really into” Gonzalo amid their budding romance.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower star is currently “on cloud nine," the insider revealed.

The tattler further noted that the businessman “seems like a good guy.”

The pair was also seen enjoying a cozy dinner together at a high-end restaurant after their first sighting together.

For those unversed, Emma's new love interest, Gonzalo, belongs to one of the most prominent business families in Mexico. He currently works as the CEO of a company, named Lok, which is an artificial intelligence technology company.

Emma was last romantically linked to Brandon Green, the son of fashion executive Sir Philip Green, in 2022.

Emma recently opened up about what qualities she wants in her future partner on Jay Shetty's podcast, On Purpose.

“I want someone to appreciate my work,” she told Jay in September. “But I think knowing you don’t have to navigate that extra degree of weirdness is helpful, a relief.”

About she feels about people's unawearness with her work, Emma added, "It’s funny, occasionally people will apologize to me for the fact they’ve not seen my films. And I will be like, ‘Please don’t apologize. That is bliss to me.’”