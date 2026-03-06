Rachel Zoe on how her dating style has changed since divorce

Rachel Zoe says she's enjoying dating younger men after her divorce from Rodger Berman.

Speaking to Interview magazine, Zoe, 54, reflected on her "really fun" but casual experience in the dating market since filing for divorce in July 2025, almost a year after announcing their separation.

"But also, I don’t ‘need a man’ for traditional reasons," the style icon further added. "I’m financially independent. I’m socially independent. I have my kids. So for me, it’s like, ‘Let’s enjoy life.’"

Zoe then elaborated that she is spending time with younger men who are creative, energetic, and “deep-souled.”

"I’m definitely spending time with guys who are younger. It’s mostly creative, energetic, deep-souled people who I connect to.” While she is not pursuing a traditional relationship, she did not rule out marrying again.

Reflecting on her 26-year marriage to Berman, she said she has no regrets. "We were married for 26 years, and I can’t have any regrets because we had a great love story."

She also discussed men in general and noted a playful “Peter Pan” quality in many. “I come from an incredible family of the greatest men I’ve ever known, from my grandfathers down to my kids and my nephew. But I do think all men are boys. I don’t mean it negatively, but they have a little bit of the Peter Pan thing going on.”

Zoe previously told People in December 2025 that dating came easily to her. She said anyone entering her life must add value, bring laughter, and feel “organic and natural” to who she is now.