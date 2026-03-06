Zayn Malik spends special K-pop night with daughter Khai

Zayn Malik has spent some quality time with his daughter Khai.

The One Direction alum, who shares his daughter with ex girlfriend model Gigi Hadid, took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of a day spent with Khai.

In the candid post, the doting father and the five-year-old Khai can be seen enjoying a concert of the K-pop group Twice.

"@twicetagram … massive thanks for giving the girls the best night ever," he wrote over the snap uploaded on his stories.

In the photo apparently taken by Zayn, Khai can be seen wearing a white tank top over a light pink shimmery knee-length skirt, while she is looking at the performance by the K-pop group.

The KONNAKOL artist and Gigi welcomed Khai back in September 2020 one year before their split.

This is not the first time the father-daughter duo has been spotted together enjoying a K-pop band's performance. Back in July, Zayn and Khai stepped out together to attend a girl band, BLACKPINK in concert.

"@Blackpinkofficial thank you :) Me & Khai loved it," Zayn posted at the time on his social media along with snaps from the concert.

About what career Khai might pursue in the future, Zayn admitted her love for K-pop and said during the latest appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, "She definitely wants to be a K-Pop star."

"She's big into K-Pop," the proud dad added.