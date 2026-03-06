Khloe Kardashian reveals nephew Mason's blunt reaction to Kardashian-Jenner family's reality show

Khloe Kardashian wants her kids to get a bit older in order to watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The 41-year-old reality star, in the latest episode of her Khloe in Wonder Land podcast, revealed that her sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker's eldest son, has started to watch their family reality show and he found it entertaining.

The discussion unwrapped after a fan asked Khloe when she'd let her children watch their family series.

Khloe responded by sharing that she doesn't know exactly when, but it is going to be around the same age as Mason, who is currently 16 years old.

The Khlouds founder, who shared Tatum, three and True, 7, with ex Tristan Thompson, shared Mason's reaction to KUWTK, "I remember Scott [Disick] text us — maybe it was last year [or] could be two years ago tops, but I swear it was last year — and Mason ... 14 or 15. He just started watching all of [Keeping Up with the Kardashians], and he was like, 'Wow, you guys were such a vibe.' And I'm like, 'Were? We're still a f****** vibe. Like, what are you talking about?'"

She added, "He loved it. He was so entertained by it. He said he was so surprised by so many of our personalities cause we're obviously so different around the kids and now that we're older, too. But, I would say 14 or 15. Oh, that's going to be a tough one."