Britney Spears 'embarrassed' after DUI arrest, fears letting sons down: Source

Britney Spears is said to be worried about how her recent DUI arrest could affect her sons.

On Wednesday night, the pop singer was arrested by the California Highway Patrol last night for driving under the influence.

A source recently told People that she is feeling "very emotional and regretful" about the arrest.

"She's very emotional and regretful this morning," the insider said of Spears, who is mom to sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden, 19., "She's also embarrassed because of how it could affect her sons."

As the source revealed what her kids mean to her, "She loves them very much and never wants them to feel like she's letting them down."

Following her arrest, a statement was released by her spokesperson, revealing that during this hard time, Jayden and Preston will join their mother to get through the situation.

"Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being," the representative shared.

Spears was released the next morning, on March 5, by the police.

The statement further read, "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."