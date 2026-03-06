Lainey Wilson recalls blunt advice from Keith Urban: 'No whining on the yacht'

Lainey Wilson shared the two cents Keith Urban gave her.

The American singer-songwriter made a recent appearance on the March 1 episode of No Filter with Kate Langbroek, and got candid about how Urban has shared helpul career advices with her over the years.

Wilson revealed that she once was ranting about her exhaustion amid busy schedule when the 58-year-old singer jumped in to share his hilarious but blunt take.

“I ran into him and I was so tired. I had been on the road, I think we played 180-something shows that year. And I saw him and I was telling him, I was just like, ‘I’m tired,' and he was like, ‘No whining on the yacht.’ And I was like, ‘Keith, you better get up out my face.’”

The 4x4xU singer further shared Urban's wise words on work life balance in the midst of her soaring success.

“He told me not long ago, it’s better to maintain balance than always be trying to achieve it,” Wilson recalled. “So to me that means, figure out what works for you. Have work-life balance and don’t lose that, because once you do and you’re kind of lopsided, then it’s hard to get back.”

Urban also gushed over Wilson in a chat with Inked Magazine last year.

“I love Lainey’s voice; to hear her sing - you just know who she is,” Urban praised. “She can make herself at home anywhere, and that’s why people love her.”