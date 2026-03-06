Brad Pitt 'disgusted' after dig from Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is reportedly upset following Angelina Jolie's recent comments in an interview.

After splitting in 2016, Pitt and Jolie remain locked in multiple legal battles. While another court showdown expected in the coming months, sources reveal that rift between the former couple continues.

While promoting a new project, Jolie reflected on raising her kids without a grandmother following the death of her own mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who died in 2007.

According to Closer Magazine, insiders claim that the remark struck a nerve with Pitt, who mother Jane Pitt passed away last summer at the age of 84.

The source said, "This feels deliberately cruel. It hits such a raw place with Brad, he’s disgusted that she’d sink this low. For one thing his mom just passed last summer, it’s only been six months; he’s still grieving."

"Angelina knows very well he’s going to hear her comments so of course it feels deliberate to him. When his mom was alive Angelina made any relationship with the children untenable for her. And Brad has always been protective of his mother so the anger over that is still there, maybe even more so now that she’s gone," the insider added.

It is pertinent to mention before the death of Jane Pitt, it was reported that she had not seen her grandchildren for nine years. Sources at the time revealed that prior to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's separation, she was part of the kids' lives and spent "a lot of time together."

Now, insider revealed of Pitt that "He finds it so very sad, the way she’s closed the kids off from so many people. It’s not just him and his entire extended family, even her own dad and brother are not in the picture anymore."

"Brad feels it’s beyond wrong and unhealthy and it breaks his heart that he hasn’t been able to step in and do something about it. His only hope is that the kids will break free of this eventually. He says when they do he will be there waiting with open arms," the tipster told the outlet.

However, from Jolie's perspective sources revealed that she meant "no harm."

"It’s true that once she and Brad broke up his family didn’t see a whole lot of the children but in Angie’s defence they all live like 2,000 miles away and she hardly going to jump on a plane to break bread with her ex in-laws.

"It was Brad’s responsibility to arrange for his mom or whomever to see the kids when he had visitation, so if that didn’t end up happening often enough then that’s on him," the source revealed.