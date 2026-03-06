Timothee Chalamet sparks debate with remarks about ballet and opera

Timothee Chalamet is facing criticism after suggesting that audiences no longer care about ballet and opera.

The actor made the remarks during a town hall conversation with Matthew McConaughey at the University of Texas at Austin on 24 February. The pair was discussing changes in filmmaking, including the trend of placing major action scenes earlier in films to keep audiences engaged.

Chalamet cited a Netflix adaptation of Frankenstein as an example of a film that can draw viewers without relying on extremely fast pacing. He also mentioned recent box office successes such as Barbie and Oppenheimer, arguing that audiences will support films they genuinely want to see.

"It does take you having to wave a flag of, 'Hey, this is a serious movie,' or something, and some people do want to be entertained and quickly," the Oscar-nominated actor said.

"I'm really right in the middle, Matthew. I admire people, and I've done it myself, who go on a talk show and say, 'Hey, we've got to keep movie theaters alive, we've gotta keep this genre alive,' and another part of me feels like if people want to see it, like Barbie, like Oppenheimer, they're going to go see it and go out of their way to be loud and proud about it."

At one point, the actor said he would not want to work in art forms where people feel obliged to “keep this thing alive”. He then cited ballet and opera, saying that “no one cares about this anymore”, before quickly acknowledging the comment might be controversial.

“I just lost 14 cents in viewership,” he joked to the audience, suggesting he had taken an unnecessary swipe.

The remarks soon drew criticism from figures in the performing arts community. Grammy-winning opera singer Isabel Leonard said she was shocked that a successful actor could hold what she described as a narrow view of artistic disciplines.

Canadian mezzo-soprano Deepa Johnny also responded online, writing that ballet, opera, and live theatre remain powerful art forms capable of leaving a lasting cultural impact.

Brazilian ballet dancer Victor Caixeta pointed out that both traditions have endured for centuries, questioning whether modern films would still attract audiences hundreds of years from now.

Chalamet is currently nominated at the upcoming Academy Awards for his role in Marty Supreme.