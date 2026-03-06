Rob Rausch reveals rare reason for disclosing his relationship status on air
Rob Rausch has shared the origin of meeting his lady love while discussing the decision to announce that they were together
Rob Rausch has revealed why he made his relationship with an anonymous woman public.
In a new chat with Interview Magazine, Rausch is opening up about why he made his relationship public during the Traitors season 4 reunion on 26th February 2026.
"I mean, I really never wanted to say that I had a girlfriend," Rausch said.
"But, I didn't want her to feel like she was a secret and that I wasn't proud of her. So, I decided, 'Yeah. You know what? I'm gonna say I have a girlfriend.'"
"But I don't want people in our life, in our business... and she doesn't either. She's a private person."
Keeping majority of details of his relationship under wraps, including his girlfriend's name, he shared how he met her.
Reportedly, they bumped into each other at in a bookstore while he was shopping for a travel guide to Europe.
Moroever, Rausch claimed that he considers himself to be "very private" despite his showbiz persona.
"I don't tell people my business," he says. "That's a big reason why this is such an interesting job for me."
