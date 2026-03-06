Photo: Rob Rausch reveals rare reason for disclosing his relationship status on air

Rob Rausch has revealed why he made his relationship with an anonymous woman public.

In a new chat with Interview Magazine, Rausch is opening up about why he made his relationship public during the Traitors season 4 reunion on 26th February 2026.

"I mean, I really never wanted to say that I had a girlfriend," Rausch said.

"But, I didn't want her to feel like she was a secret and that I wasn't proud of her. So, I decided, 'Yeah. You know what? I'm gonna say I have a girlfriend.'"

"But I don't want people in our life, in our business... and she doesn't either. She's a private person."

Keeping majority of details of his relationship under wraps, including his girlfriend's name, he shared how he met her.

Reportedly, they bumped into each other at in a bookstore while he was shopping for a travel guide to Europe.

Moroever, Rausch claimed that he considers himself to be "very private" despite his showbiz persona.

"I don't tell people my business," he says. "That's a big reason why this is such an interesting job for me."