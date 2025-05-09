Princess Kate finds unexpected ally from Meghan’s side

Princess Kate has been honoured by TIME magazine as one of the most influential figures in global health, earning a coveted spot on the 2025 TIME100 Health list.

Kate’s honour comes just two weeks after Meghan Markle took the stage at the TIME100 Summit in New York on April 23.

Recognised as a "Catalyst," the Princess of Wales was praised for her courage in publicly revealing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, an announcement that sparked worldwide awareness and compassion.

In a bold move that broke with the royal family’s traditionally private stance on medical issues, Kate’s heartfelt message resonated far beyond palace walls, encouraging open conversations around cancer and personal health struggles.

TIME unveiled its second annual health list on May 8, spotlighting leaders, innovators, and advocates shaping the future of health.

Princess Kate’s inclusion underscores her growing influence not just as a royal, but as a global voice for awareness, resilience, and transparency in the face of illness.

"As a popular public figure, Middleton’s revelation brought significant attention to cancer awareness and treatment," the magazine noted, applauding her courage in stepping back from royal duties to focus on her recovery.

The magazine added that she "became a beacon for cancer patients, and inspired others to address their own health."

The recognition places Kate alongside notable figures like Melinda French Gates, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Colin Farrell, and Seth Rogen individuals making real impact in health advocacy and research.

In January 2025, the Princess made a surprise visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital in London, revealing she was in remission and had previously received treatment at the prestigious cancer centre.