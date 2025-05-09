Nicole Scherzinger silences critics with new exciting role

Nicole Scherzinger, American singer-songwriter who is best known for her time as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls, revealed that she feels "fulfilled after her recent role in Sunset Boulevard.

Nicole just got a Tony nomination for her role in Sunset Boulevard and she couldn’t be happier. She said that she felt “really grateful and happy” when she found out, and it’s clear the news made her day.

The singer and dancer shared with 'Extra': "I couldn’t be happier because this is what I’ve always dreamed of since I was a little girl, you know, to perform and to do theater and musical theater ever since I saw 'Miss Saigon', and this is over 30 years in the making.

"One of my best friends from my youth performing arts school in Louisville, Kentucky, Sarah Gettlefinger, reminded me, she’s like, ‘Don’t you remember we used to cut pep rallies to work on our art and our theater and our craft at that young age?’ And I was like 'You’re right.' So it’s beautiful to be here and I just feel so fulfilled."

However, Nicole Scherzinger earlier revealed that she's been "trained like an Olympian" for her role.