Kyle Richards recalls 'so many memories’ on Andy Cogen’s 56th birthday

Kyle Richards wishes Andy Cohen, a happy 56th birthday

Kyle Richards took a trip down the memory lane to wish the executive producer of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Andy Cohen, a happy 56th birthday on Sunday.



The 55-year-old mother-of-four happily took “our first photo together” to his Instagram stories, which was most probably from between 2009 and 2010 when her Bravo reality show first debuted.

“Happy birthday @bravoandy!” Kyle captioned the Instagram carousel.

“So many memories together over all these years! May this birthday be filled with love, peace & happiness.”

The two-time Peabody Award winner, who loves Housewives Luann de Lesseps, Teresa Giudice, and Kandi Burruss, responded, “Thank you Kyle! We go way back.”

However, the wishes didn’t stop here.

Comedian Amy Sedaris also wished the reality star, calling him a “true Gemini man” and “the greatest Grateful Dead fan”

“Always have a fun time with Andy. Love being a short walk away from you,” the 63-year-old Mandalorian actress shared on Sunday.

“Thank you for giving me a smear of [Barbra] Streisand's favourite @mcconnellsicecreams. Brazilian coffee. It's always the little things with you. Have a great day.”

“Amy! Thank you! So happy we are in each other's lives!” Cohen replied.