Ciara jokes Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are already talking baby number four

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are already parents to sons RZA and Riot

Rihanna only just revealed she’s pregnant with baby No. 3, but she and A$AP Rocky may already be thinking ahead.

While attending the 2025 Met Gala on Monday, May 5, Grammy-winning singer Ciara — who has an enemies-to-friends history with Rihanna — told Sherri that the expecting couple joked about going for baby No. 4 next.

“This is her third baby she’s having now,” Ciara, who is also a mom of four, said during the May 6 episode. “We start talking about quatro for her, but she got to get through the tres first.”

The two stars shared what Ciara called “straight mommy talk” during a lighthearted moment at the event, where she was seen placing a hand on Rihanna’s bump.

The Love on the Brain singer confirmed her pregnancy hours before the Met Gala, later debuting her bump in a custom Marc Jacobs look. She and Rocky, who are already parents to sons RZA and Riot, received a flood of congratulations from friends and fans alike.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Rocky said, “It feels amazing, you know. It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up... we definitely happy.”

Rihanna echoed the sentiment in a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, “I’m good. I’m shockingly feeling OK and not too overwhelmed at the moment… I’m tired, but then I’m excited.”