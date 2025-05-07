'Breaking Bad' actor Aaron Paul announces new project

Aaron Paul, American actor globally acclaimed for starring in thriller drama Breaking Bad, has disclosed his new movie.
The 45-year-old has revealed that he will be featuring in James McTeigue’s directed psychological thriller, The Midnight Pool.
James is not only directing the forthcoming project, but will also be working as a producer along with Nathan Klingher, Jason Tamasco, Ford Corbett and Zak Kristofek.
Paul is set to depict the role of a journalist named Johnny Black, who is ‘lured into the shadows of an elite, exclusive society’ after he undergoes a personal tragedy.
Written by Jonathan Easley, the forthcoming film has created much excitement for Aaron as he claimed that the story stayed with him subsequently after he read the script.
In conversation with Variety, the Need for Speed actor shared, "The moment Midnight Pool landed on my desk I knew I had to sit down with James.”
"The world created by Jonathan Easley really stayed with me long after I put the script down”, he added.
He also recalled his first meeting with the director where the two spoke for hours about filmmaking. Paul feels truly blessed to be a part of the movie.
