Tina Fey makes shocking confession about showing her work to kids

Tina Fey reveals if she watches her comedy sketches with her kids

Tina Fey discussed if her children are fans of her work, which led to an interesting admission about her life as a mom.

The 54-year-old comedian and actress shared her honest opinion about watching some her Saturday Night Live sketches with her kids.

In an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Fey shared that she felt “I was really lucky ‘cause I came in as a writer,'” but then she went on to become a head writer and then eventually a cast member.

Fey went on to share that sometimes her old sketches embarrass her in front of her kids, saying, “I have so many ones that aired that I wish had not.”

She added, "On Peacock, they show old, random-ordered sketches from SNL on the SNL channel. Sometimes ones have come up that my kids are like, 'What is this?' And I fully wrote it, and I'm like, 'I don't know. That's so stupid, right?' "

The Mean Girls alum is a mom to two daughters, Alice Zenobia Richmond, 19, and Penelope Athena Richmond, 13, who she with her husband, composer and producer Jeff Richmond.