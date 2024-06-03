Aubrey O'Day claims to be 'first' to support Cassie over Diddy abuse

Aubrey O'Day on supporting Cassie over Diddy abuse

Aubrey O'Day got candid about not missing a beat to speak up for Cassie after she accused her ex-boyfriend Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual abuse.



“[I was] the first one who came out and stood for her,” the 40-year-old singer shared with Us Weekly on Saturday. “It was a little too silent for my liking.”

Cassie sued the rapper in November, saying that he had abused and controlled her for more than ten years. Diddy settled the lawsuit in a single day after angrily refuting every accusation.

O'Day took to social media to share a message of support for Cassie at that time.

“I had it up within the first five minutes of seeing it because Cassie is a victim and she has an insane amount of bravery,” O'Day told the outlet.

“Been trynna tell y’all for years. Prayers up for this queen @cassie,” a November post from the artist's Instagram post read.

O'Day was selected in a part for Diddy's girl group Danity Kane on 2005's Making the Band, but she later revealed that he fired her because she “wasn’t willing to do what was expected of [her], not talent-wise, but in other areas.”

She told Us Weekly, “There are so many stories that range from this side to this side, not everything looks the same.”

“Not every situation this man has been in looks the same, but hers truly broke through the wall. We don’t know why. This one broke through.”

She continued thanking Cassie for revealing her story to the public.

“Changes need to be made in the music industry and there needs to be a safe space for artists to evolve,” O'Day added.

“There needs to be a place where there’s never anyone that can put an obligation over your head or hold your career over your head in any capacity.”