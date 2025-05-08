Louis Tomlinson ‘proudly’ flaunts romance with girlfriend Zara McDermott

Louis Tomlinson goes public with girlfriend Zara McDermott

Louis Tomlinson have seemingly confirmed his romance with Zara McDermott, and also received a special nod from his sister.

Tomlinson and McDermott have been linked since March 2025, three months after MailOnline revealed that the Love Island star had split from boyfriend Sam Thompson.

On Wednesday, the Two of Us singer sent his fans in frenzy after he left a comment on his lady-love's post.

The 28-year-old reality TV personality had posted a carousel post on social account featuring herself editing her new documentary series.

"In the edit for my new series all about Thailand. I’m so unbelievably excited about this one," she captioned the post.

"I can’t believe I’ve been making documentaries for 5 years now every year that goes by I feel my confidence in front of the camera, in my producing (and in myself!!) growing so much," she added.

McDermott further expressed her gratitude to the crew and team who assisted her in "creating such a special series with so much depth to it, exploring some pretty serious topics but also capturing the fun too.

"I learnt SO much making this programme. I cannot wait @bbcthree."

The Always You crooner lauded his girlfriend in comment section, writing, "Proud of you x."

The lovebirds also received a green signal from Tomlinson’s sister, Daisy Tomlinson who wrote, "clever and beautiful [red heart emoji]."

The sweet comment from Drag Me Down hitmaker was liked by thousands of and several gushed on the comment.

One user wrote, "omg so cute [crying emoji]."

"LOUISSSSSSS," enthused another.

A fan wrote, "aww love you."

One more echoed the emotion, "you’re are so cute so supportive ily."

McDermott once before hint at their relationship after uploading a sneaky Instagram story post of breakfast in California. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot a glimpse of Tomlinson's signature cross tattoo.