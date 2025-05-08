Miley Cyrus sparks speculations about drama with mom Tish

Cyrus family faces feud rumours after Billy Ray Cyrus reunites with Miley

Cyrus family has allegedly gotten caught in new drama after Billy Ray Cyrus and daughter Miley Cyrus hinted at their reunion after years of estrangement.

“Can’t wait to see this young lady. Crazy how time flies,” Billy Ray penned as he took to Instagram on Wednesday, alongside a video of young Miley singing at the piano.

Soon after the video was shared, fans noted on X that Miley’s mom, Tish, had stopped following her daughter on Instagram.

The alleged social media move fueled the rumours of a feud between the two after Miley decided to reunite with her dad, since the Disney alum had initially sided with mom when her parents divorced.

However, later an insider told Page Six that Tish has refollowed Miley and the unfollow was just a “glitch.”

“There’s no drama,” they added.

Tish and Billy Ray ended their marriage in 2022, with a joint announcement.

“It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways—not with sadness, but with love in our hearts,” the former couple wrote at the time.

Soon after the divorce it was reported that Miley and her father’s relationship was on the rocks.

“The divorce between her parents has put a strain on [Miley’s] relationship with her dad and it’s been hard to connect with him in the last year,” an insider informed.