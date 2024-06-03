Tom Cruise still does this with Dakota Fanning after 20 years

Dakota Fanning reveals Tom Cruise's sweet gesture

Dakota Fanning got candid about how Tom Cruise seems to keep up with her.



Tom Cruise and Dakota Fanning, who starred together in Steven Spielberg's sci-fi thriller, War of the Worlds nearly 20 years ago, still make sure they stay and touch, and that also in a sweet way.

While attending the premiere of her new horror thriller, The Watchers, held at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on Sunday, Fanning, 30, told Entertainment Weekly how she still receives yearly presents from Cruise on her birthday.

"He always sends me something every year," said Fanning, who celebrated her 30th birthday in February.

"He gave me my first cellphone when I was 11 years old. That was my first gift from him and he's remembered it every year since then."

Cruise, 61, portrayed Ray Ferrier in 2005's War of the Worlds, a divorced father of two who tries to protect his kids from a dangerous alien invasion.

Fanning played the role of Rachel Ferrier besides Justin Chatwin, who portrayed her older brother, Robbie. Fanning was 10 when they filmed the movie and 11 when it was released.

"I always am like, 'Maybe when I'm 18?' Like that would be a normal place, you know what I mean? Or, like, 21 or whatever. And then he said a few years ago that he likes sort of that moment of checking in like once a year," Fanning explained. "It's so thoughtful, and I really appreciate it."