Lil Wayne’s daughter says rapper ‘scares’ off her potential suitors

Reginae Crter says she is 'best friends' with her dad Lil Wayne



Lil Wayne and his daughter Reginae Carter come as a packaged deal, even to the 25-year-old’s potential suitors.

In a recent candid chat with People Magazine, Carter – whom the 41-year-old rapper shares with his former highschool sweetheart Toya Johnson – joked about how her father tens to intimidate her dates.

“My dad is so laid-back. We’re best friends, so if I bring you to my father, he’s going to be cool because he knows that if I’m bringing you, it’s cool people,”

Acknowledging that she is “best friends” with her “laid back” and “chill” dad, Carter noted, “He’s not the type of dad that be acting all strict and mean, trying to scare the guys. He’s never been that type, but he’s still intimidating at the same time.”

However, Carter clarified that the intimidation factor is more respect than anything else.

“They still got so much respect for him, and he still has that little talk about, ‘Don’t play with my daughter,’ but I feel he should scare them more! I’m like, ‘You need to scare them!’ but he is still intimidating,”

As for her criteria, Carter noted that her future partner needs to be someone “honest” and “open” and “not intimated by” her or her famous father.

“It’s hard because a lot of men get intimidated by me because of who I am, who my father is,” she said, adding, “I want a real man that’s going to really love me and support me and know that we’re both a package deal. Nobody needs to get jealous of it.”