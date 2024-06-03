Shaun White makes effort to make injured Nina Dobrev laugh

Shaun White tries to cheer Nina Dobrev up

Shaun White seems to be trying his best to lighten the mood of his injured girlfriend Nina Dobrev.



As can be seen in a video post made to Dobrev’s Instagram on Sunday, June 2, White appears from a door entering the room while dancing and showing off sweatshirt, which had a familiar face on it.

The Olympic gold medallist motioned to the writing on his top, "Elena Gilbert," as he started to glide around the floor.

In addition, Dobrev's six-season role from Vampire Diaries, which she returned for in the show's finale two years, was depicted in multiple silhouettes on the apparel.

After showing off some moves and ending the dance in a pose, White said, “Thank you,” and saluted to Dobrev.

“You’re out of your mind and I love it,” Dobrev said in the video, to which White exclaimed, “I love you Gilly!”

Alongside the sweet video, Dobrev shared several other snaps in the carousel while she laid in bed to rest after her injury.

“Life looks a lil different lately. Trading in the ‘selfie’ for the ‘leggie,’” Dobrev captioned the upload. “Get ready for the leg content because that’s all I’ve got in my camera roll these days .”



