Late Queen chose not to be pictured publicly with Meghan, Harry: 'exploited'

Queen avoided any public photographs with them or their children

The late Queen was very upset with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's public stunts as they 'lost the trust of the royal family', according to an expert.

Phil Dampier has revealed that the Duke and Duchess have been labeled by the royal family as "not to be trusted." The fear is that any interactions with Harry and Meghan will end up featured in their Netflix programs or other projects.

The couple also reportedly caused the late Queen Elizabeth so much concern that she avoided any public photographs with them or their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Phil Dampier, who spoke to The Sun, explained: "The big fear that the late Queen had and that the King now has is that when [Harry and Meghan] turn up, they do tend to turn up with a sort of Netflix film crew or a photographer in tow.

"You always get the feeling that whatever happens, whatever the discussions are, that it's going to sooner or later end up on a programme or in some sort of podcast. And that's unfortunately where the trust has gone and they just don't trust [Harry]."

Dampier also explained that she was aware, right up until her death, that any photographs of her alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex or their children could have been "exploited", and as a result chose not to be pictured publicly with them.

The comments come as Harry and Meghan are both focused on their current projects with Netflix. In 2020, the couple signed a reported $100million (£78.6million) deal with Netflix, which is due to expire next year in 2025.

Since they signed with the streaming platform, Harry and Meghan have worked on several projects including their six-part docuseries, which featured many controversial comments about the royal family and their experience as royals.

Now Harry is working on a documentary series looking at the sport of polo with Meghan focusing on a lifestyle and cookery show, which is thought to tie into her new American Riviera Orchard brand.