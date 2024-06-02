Prince William's childhood habit every kid can relate to despite royal status

The hairdresser reportedly worked with Diana for about a decade

When Prince William was a child, he had a particular behaviour that is common among many children.



William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, had their hair cut by the same iconic stylist who looked after their mother's famous locks, Princess Diana.

The hairdresser has since revealed that Prince William always looked forward to his haircuts—not because he had such an expert doing them, but for a very sweet reason that many kids would relate to.



As reported in People Magazine, Richard Dalton, a long-term member of Diana's styling team, revealed that William simply loved getting his haircut because it meant he would be allowed extra screen time as the hairdresser worked. William would pop a chair onto the coffee table because, from his childhood perspective, a haircut meant one thing: "extra television."

Dalton was the first person to give William and Harry a haircut and continued to work with them until 1991 when the now-Prince of Wales was nine years old.

He added that Diana's trust in him meant he was even allowed into the inner sanctum of the royal children's childhood space—the nursery—and that he found the two boys adorable as he worked with them.

The hairdresser reportedly met Diana when she was a teenager and worked with her for about a decade. He explained that the pair got on well and spent a lot of time together during their collaboration. He also revealed that whenever Diana had to wear a tiara for her royal duties, a lot of work went into her hair, sometimes requiring two appointments a day.

However, despite the hard work that went into helping make Diana into one of the 20th century's biggest style icons, the pair always enjoyed their time working together.

"I don't think we were ever serious, it was always fun," he explained, adding that in his view, "[She was] extremely, extremely special. Her beauty was from within...She was more beautiful in real life than any picture."