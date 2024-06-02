Prince Andrew appears emotionally vulnerable since King Charles' stern warning

Duke of York was spotted driving his Range Rover from his residence at Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew appears downcast since King Charles stern warning over Royal Lodge row.

This morning, the 64-year-old Duke of York was spotted driving his Range Rover from his residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

This follows reports that Andrew's elder brother, King Charles, has been warning him that his situation will become "uncomfortable" if he persists in staying at his 30-room mansion.

The Monarch, aged 75, is reportedly intensifying his efforts this year to persuade Andrew to vacate his home, which he shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Insiders have dubbed the standoff as the "siege of Royal Lodge".

According to sources at the Palace, the King, who is funding Andy's life, could "reconsider the levels of support he is willing to provide" if he refuses all offers of a new home.

The Duke, who will never return to public duty after paying millions to settle an abuse case with a Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking victim, has refused for 18 months the King's pleas to move out.

The Sun exclusively revealed Andrew had rejected the chance to move into Frogmore Cottage last year after Harry and Meghan were served with eviction.

Andrew is still refusing to budge pointing out that he is in possession of a 75-year lease. But a friend told The Times: "It can be done tidily or untidily. It can be done with grace and dignity or it can be forced upon him. It’s all rather sad.

"But as things stand, life at Royal Lodge is set to become increasingly cold and uncomfortable for the duke.

It comes as Charles is said to be unwilling to keep paying out of his own pocket to fund Andy's lavish lifestyle.