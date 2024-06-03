Taylor Swift lowkey visits Cara Delevingne in London amid Eras Tour schedule

Taylor Swift visits Cara Delevingne in London

Taylor Swift made time for her friend Cara Delevingne and visited London’s West End to support the actress’ Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, amid her ongoing Eras Tour’s tight schedule.



After rumours amongst fans circulated that Swift, 34, had been seen in the Playhouse Theatre audience on Friday, May 31, team member Arthur Jones confirmed the news.

“Can confirm. A special night,” Jones, who is the head of marketing for the Cabaret revival, shared on X later on Friday.

The 31-year-old model has been to several Swift performances since the tour's March 2023 launch, and the two have been buddies since 2013. As Delevingne makes her stage debut as Sally Bowles in Cabaret, Swift seemed to support her friend in the same way.

“I didn’t know that I could play Sally, let alone wanted to, until the opportunity arose,” Delevingne told Harper’s Bazaar UK in April.

“I feel I can put all my pain and fear into the performance. There are so many layers to her. She is extremely powerful, but my God, is she broken and vulnerable. She’s a child — a little girl, and that is the saddest part of it all. I definitely recognize myself in that.”