Princess Lilibet to celebrate birthday without King Charles, Thomas Markle: 'so sad'

Harry and William haven't been seen together in years after their relationship fractured further

Tuesday marks the third birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, Lilibet, who has had minimal interaction with her UK relatives, including her grandfather.

Royal author Phil Dampier noted that the birthday festivities are overshadowed by an "underlying sadness" stemming from the family's "rift."

Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, he shared: “It is amazing that she's already three but there is this underlying sadness of course because of the rift that the King is not seeing his grandchildren.

“I think he's only met Lilibet possibly once and Archie only a couple of times and they are seventh and eighth in line to the throne, growing up in California on the West Coast of America with American accents and they just don't see them.”

Phil added that it’s also “very sad” for Meghan’s father Thomas Markle, who reportedly has never met his grandkids or even son-in-law Prince Harry.

Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that her outspoken father lied to her about talking to the British press - a "betrayal" that she just can't "reconcile".

The royal author told The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson: “So that is the underlying sadness and whether they're going to one day heal this rift, we don't know, but at the moment I don't think there's much prospect.”

Phil said it will be “fascinating to see those kids grow up”, and added: “When they get a bit older, are they going to start asking questions ‘how have we got to this situation’, ‘how is it I don't see my grandparents’, ‘how is it I don't have anything to do with the royal family?’

“When they get old, that's probably when the problem is going to start and it's going to be difficult for them.”

The Duke of Sussex stepped down from the Royal Family four years ago and has since made a number of shocking allegations about his brother. Their relationship has only worsened after the Sussexes made a number of accusations against the Royal Family in their Netflix docuseries.

Phil, author of Royally Suited: Harry and Meghan in their own words, said Meghan and Harry may release a photo in honour of Princess Lilibet’s birthday.

Last month, Prince Harry visited the UK for a three-day visit, but didn’t see King Charles or brother Prince William. A spokesperson for Harry said the reason behind the lack of meet-up was due to the busy schedule of King Charles.