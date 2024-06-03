Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate son Michael's 27th Birthday

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos wish son Michael a 27th Birthday

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos wish their son Michael a 27th Birthday while looking out for a day in the past.

The Live With Kelly and Mark hosts took to Instagram on Sunday, to celebrate their son turning 27 years old.

"Happy 27th birthday to the founding member of our family @Michael.Consuelos. you got the ball rolling baby and we love you!," the caption read on the collaborated post shared by Ripa and Consuelos.

The film, which features Michael's father holding him in the hospital ward shortly after his birth and is set to Curtis Mayfield's song Move On Up, shows how extravagant the pleased parents went for their son's birthday celebrations.

A series of shots of Michael as a baby with his parents and grandparents are shown later in the video.

After that, older footage from Michael's early years and adolescence are featured, and the clip concludes with a present day image. Joaquin, 21, and Lola, 22, who are Michael's younger siblings, are also featured.

Friends and families also joined in for the celebration.

"I love this. Happy Birthday Mikey!," Andy Cohen wrote, while Nia Long wrote, "The sweetest."