Palace shares update in new video after Kate Middleton honours monarch

Kensington Palace shares update in new video after Kate Middleton honours late Queen

Kate Middleton, who is known for her sustainable fashion statements, received a major honour as she performed a important role for the royal family.

The Princess of Wales on Tuesday not only gave a nod to the late Queen Elizabeth’s legacy but also brough attention to a cause that she has advocated while supporting husband Prince William.

The future Queen, dressed in an olive green Victoria Beckham pantsuit, attended the London Fashion Week where she presented the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Patrick McDowell at the British Fashion Council.

Following the event, the Kensington Palace released a video of highlights from the event in which Kate was seen presenting the award and the designer Patrick shared his thoughts on the honour.

“Honoured to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to @patrick__mcdowell,” the caption read.

“A huge well done to Patrick, whose bold, sustainable vision is helping to shape the future of British fashion. Their commitment to creativity, community and circular design is truly inspiring.”

Kate is known supporter of sustainable fashion as she repeats her iconic outfits for major events. Sustainable fashion is also one of the major movements to alleviate the pressure of climate change and pollution on the planet.

Prince William has also been dedicatedly working to support causes the protect the planet.

After years, Kate was finally given a role which aligns with her the most.

The award was inaugurated in 2018 by Queen Elizabeth II, who joined Anna Wintour on the front row at London Fashion Week, before presenting Richard Quinn with the honour.