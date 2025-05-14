Andy Cohen shares update on new casting for ‘RHONY’

Andy Cohen talks about delay of 'The Real Housewives of New York City'

Andy Cohen is setting the record straight — The Real Housewives of New York City is not getting the boot.

Despite a flurry of clicky headlines suggesting the iconic Bravo franchise is done for good, Cohen made it crystal clear on the May 13 episode of Andy Cohen Live that the show is simply, well, between seasons.

“I don't know how else to say it, we are between seasons on the Housewives,” said the 56-year-old executive producer, adding a note of disbelief over the ongoing speculation.

And to further squash the rumors, he shared, “What's so interesting is, last week when I was here, the Bravo execs met with 10 potential new Real Housewives of New York.

This is called the casting process between seasons and it's heavily underway. That's why nothing has been announced.”

In other words: the ladies of New York aren’t leaving your screens, they’re just making a fashionable late entrance.

“So I don't know what to say. It's really odd. It just keeps going on and on. There you go,” Cohen concluded.

Following a bumpy season 13 that had fans and critics divided, Bravo hit the refresh button in early 2022, introducing a brand-new cast.

Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Ubah Hassan, and Sai De Silva brought new flair to the rebooted series, with Racquel Chevremont stepping in for season 15.

“I think the group dynamic is a little bit of a challenge this season,” Cohen candidly told Deadline back in November 2024.

“I think the rap on the group in Season 1 was, ‘Oh, there’s not a lot of history there.’ The interesting thing about them this season is they hang out a lot and they are a cohesive group.”

Still, Cohen is backing his reboot squad like a true Bravo boss. “I really believe in this group of women. I think they’re very aspirational. I think they’re fun to watch. I think the clothes and the window into a different kind of New York is all what we wanted it to be.”

Of course, RHONY's OG lineup — including Bethenny Frankel, Jill Zarin, Alex McCord, Ramona Singer, and Luann de Lesseps — is forever etched in Bravo history.

Cohen gave them their due, saying, “We had 13 great seasons, plus a Girls Trip with that group of women, which is an incredible accomplishment.”

“A lot changed, a lot shifted in [their] world and in life — Sonja is now living in Florida, Ramona basically lives in Florida. Things have shifted.”

And now? “So with this group of RHONY, we’re kind of looking to the future with them,” Cohen shared. “I loved the original, but this is a new group.”

So there it is: not cancelled, just evolving — with a glam squad and an aspirational zip code in tow.