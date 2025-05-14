Princess Beatrice steps out to support King Charles after Andrew snub

Princess Beatrice made a rare public appearance with King Charles and Queen Camilla after snubbing her father Prince Andrew in a recent podcast interview.

For the unversed, the monarch and his wife made a delightful appearance at the Elephant Family's 'Wonders of the Wild' event on Tuesday.

The Princess of York and other renowned figures joined the royal couple to show support for the conservation charity, of which the King and Queen are joint presidents.

Dressed in a stunning red dress, Beatrice looked radiant as she and royals celebrated the work of the Elephant Family charity at Royal Botanic Gardens Kew in west London.

As per Hello! Magazine, the event "marks the culmination of the 'Big Egg Hunt', a public art trail bringing together leading artists and designers to create over 120 egg sculptures, displayed at iconic locations across London as part of a free public art trail."

It is important to note that Princess Beatrice's outing with royals came after she paid heartfelt tribute to her mother Sarah Ferguson, seemingly sidelining her father Andrew amid the Duke of York's controversies.

For the unversed, Beatrice and Princess Eugenie opened up about their childhood memories without mentioning their dad in a podcast titled, Lessons From Our Mothers.

The mother of Athena said, "I feel so grateful that we’re able to share our mum with so many people, because she’s such a force to be reckoned with."

The York sisters praised their mother for her "resilience and strength," which the Duchess of York also "instilled" in her daughters.