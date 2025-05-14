Megan Thee Stallion calls out ‘made up’ Met Gala ban rumour

Megan Thee Stallion on Met Gala-phone-ban rumours

Megan Thee Stallion wants the world to know that—no, she was not banned from the Met Gala, thank you very much.

The rapper, who turned heads at the 2025 fashion extravaganza, has finally clapped back at all the internet chatter claiming her phone antics got her booted from future events.

In an exclusive chat with People on May 13, Megan set the record straight while chatting about her new Airbnb collaboration, the Otaku Hottie Quest Experience.

When asked about the Met Gala rumors, the 30-year-old didn’t miss a beat.

“No. We're gonna dead these rumors right now, OK? People are like, 'Oh my God, Megan, you got banned from the Met Gala. No, I didn't, babe. Like that's not true," she said.

She didn’t stop there, adding with a laugh, “Y'all made that up and ran with it. They love making [stuff up]. Anna [Wintour] loves me, babe. That's why my phone was out.”

If confidence were couture, Megan just won best dressed again.

Sure, the Met Gala has a well-known no-phone policy, but Megan gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek anyway.

In an Instagram post on May 5, she shared videos from inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art featuring herself, rapper Doechii, and WNBA star Angel Reese sampling the night’s menu.

“We're not supposed to have our phones, but we're doing it [anyway],” she said in the clip—clearly unbothered and fabulously on brand.

So rest easy. Megan’s not banned, she’s just bold—and apparently, very much in Anna Wintour’s good graces.