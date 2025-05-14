Justin Bieber needs wife Hailey’s ‘approval’ to launch this SKYLRK product

Justin Bieber pitches new SKYLRK product, asking for wife Hailey's permission

Justin Bieber might just be blazing into the tech-meets-fashion world — literally — with a new product idea that's sparking a bit of fun -and a patent—related dilemma—at home.

The pop star, 31, is currently teasing fans with content around his fashion brand SKYLRK, and while most of the line is still under wraps, he's already caught attention with neon apparel, chunky sandals, and now… a phone case for joints.

Yes, you read that right.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, May 13, the Peaches singer unveiled his idea for a smartphone accessory designed specifically for holding a single joint.

The quirky concept, he admitted, was directly inspired by his wife Hailey Bieber’s viral Rhode Lip Case, which launched in February 2024. That $38 silicone case came with a slot to hold Rhode's popular Peptide Lip treatments — and quickly took over everyone’s feed.

Justin gave credit where it was due, writing, “Turns out she has this tech patented so if I want to make this case I’ll have to pay her a fee,” before cheekily adding, “If she even approves me to make this lmfao.” Hailey, 28, wasn’t about to let that slide without a little sass of her own, replying: “I’ll think about it!”

Hailey Bieber comment under Justin's post

Not one to give up easily, Justin also shared images of his prototype, showing off a long groove running down the side of the phone case — the perfect size for one lone joint.

“Workin on the moldingggggggggggggg please approve this idea @haileybieber lmfao,” he captioned.

Of course, the singer hasn’t been shy lately about his smoking.

Earlier this month, on May 4, he posted a photo of himself standing beside a bong — all while internet whispers swirled about his emotional state.

Just weeks prior, fans caught him in a video at Coachella appearing to smoke marijuana next to his 15-year-old brother.

According to a source close to the couple, the Biebers are staying unfazed by the online noise.

“Justin is having fun, vibing out and yes, he smokes weed like everyone else. But everything he does is being weaponized against him,” the insider shared.