King Charles makes emotional speech to ‘end conflict’ amid royal rift

King Charles and Queen Camilla stepped out for an important event on Tuesday as the monarch deals with a major dilemma concerning his family feud.

The couple had attended the Elephant Family’s ‘Wonders of the Wild’ event at The Royal Botanical Gardens Kew as joint presidents of the charity on Tuesday.

During the event, the King made an emotional speech about peach and ending conflicts during uncertain times, via MailOnline.

He told the attendees that the evening was “an opportunity as well to pay a special tribute” to “all the wonderful people who are doing all the work on the ground in India”.

He acknowledged the work of the charity that growing not just to protect the elephants but also other species as efforts are made to “develop an even greater ability to manage the human and animal conflict”.

“It just seems to me that this is a great example of why collaboration is far better than conflict, and also why, if we’re going to rescue this poor planet (from) continuing degradation, and restore some degree of harmony to the proceedings,” the King stated.

“We must also understand that whatever we take and exploit from nature, we need to give something back in return to enable nature to sustain us.”

The speech comes at the heels of the King's ongoing feud with his estranged son Prince Harry, who widened the rift with the royals following his explosive interview with BBC earlier this month.

Many experts have noted that Charles's reign has been overshadowed with rifts and family feuds rather than the important work that he wanted to bring global attention to.

In a New York Times report, a former royal correspondent for the BBC, Peter Hunt said that “when history comes to be written about the king, this will reflect badly on him.”

He explained that Charles “represents an institution that is about family, unity and fostering forgiveness” so his role is to “bring people together” and if he can’t bring people together on his doorstep, it would be a bad look.

Charles's latest speech appears to be a reflection of the fact that he, too, just wants peace and no conflict.