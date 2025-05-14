'Happy Gilmore' movie star dies at age 80: 'Absolute legend'

Morris, the movie star alligator who appeared in Happy Gilmore and other films, has passed away at the estimated age of 80.

After a successful career in film and television spanning over three decades, Morris retired to the Colorado Gator Farm in 2006, where he breathed his last on Sunday, May 11.

The farm shared the tragic news in a video on their official Facebook page. In the nearly four-minute clip, the caretaker, sobbing continuously, gently caresses the deceased alligator while recounting the days leading up to its death and expressing deep sorrow in a shaky voice.

"Colorado Gators is sad to report the passing away of our oldest alligator, Morris. Morris was known for his work in many movies and TV shows from 1975 to 2006, when he retired to live out his days at Colorado Gators," they wrote in the caption.

Morris’ exact age remained unknown but the caretaker explained, "he was 9 feet long in 1975, and by his growth rate and tooth loss, we can estimate his age at over 80 years," attributing his passing to old age.

Fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt tributes for the late movie star, with one praising his performance in the 1996 comedy film, "His role in Happy Gilmore is easily the best performance by an alligator that I've ever seen in a movie... RIP to an absolute legend."



Another admirer wrote, "Morris was a great actor. Rest in peace , king. I'll always remember your scenes in Happy Gilmore."

In the Adam Sandler and Julie Bowen starring film, Morris bites off the hand of Chubbs Peterson, played by Carl Weathers.

In addition to Happy Gilmore, the alligator appeared in other films, including Dr. Dolittle 2, Eraser and Interview with the Vampire, according to WJHL.