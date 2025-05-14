Janet Jackson to get honoured at American Music Awards

Janet Jackson to get awarded at American Music Awards

Janet Jackson is about to remind everyone why she’s pop royalty. The music icon will receive the prestigious Icon Award at the 2025 American Music Awards—and yes, she’ll also be gracing the stage with a live performance.

This marks her first television performance in seven years, and it’s all going down at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

The big night is set for Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, airing live coast to coast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Jennifer Lopez will be handling hosting duties, bringing her usual sparkle and, apparently, a little sentimentality too.

That’s because JLo and Janet aren’t just two music legends sharing the stage—they go way back.

In fact, Lopez was once a backup dancer for Janet in the early ‘90s and even popped up in the music video for That’s the Way Love Goes before launching her own mega-career.

“They’ve been pals and occasional collaborators for more than thirty years,” an insider shared with In Touch Weekly.

According to the source, “Over the last five years, Jennifer has been so active in movies, in streaming and even in her attempts to re-launch her music career, she’s had a guardian angel in the form of Janet cheering her on and even providing some valuable support at key moments.”

One particularly sweet (and spicy) moment? When Janet gave the green light to use her classic hit Control in some of the more risqué scenes in Hustlers, JLo’s buzzy stripper drama.

“That alone was a huge deal for Jennifer, because Janet almost never releases her music for that kind of purpose and Jennifer will never forget the kindness of that gesture,” said the insider.

The source also pointed out, “The bigger bond between Jennifer and Janet is that, over the last twenty years, they’ve both been through a lot of the same stuff — the ups and downs of the music business, people underestimating them at every turn, and of course the wild turns in their personal lives where they both have gone through high-profile divorces.”

And now? They're standing tall—side by side—on one of music’s biggest nights. “This friendship means the world to both of them!” the source added.