'Barbie' star proposes to girlfriend on special occasion

Barbie star Simu Liu got engaged to his girlfriend, Allison Hsu on a day which holds very significant.

Two-and-a-half years after becoming an Instagram official in November 2022, the 36-year-old actor popped the question to the Interscope Records digital marketing director during their romantic getaway to the city of love, Paris, France.

The newly engaged couple took over their social media account and announced the delightful news on Mother’s Day.

"From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch and everything in between, I choose you forever and always [white heart emoji]," he wrote in the caption of his Sunday, May 11 post.

"I love you fiancé!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" his partner proudly dropped a comment under the picture of the two kissing while surrounded by beautiful floral decorations.

Hsu, 28, also posted adorable pictures from their unforgettable proposal with a caption that read, "Us forever [three ring and three white heart emoji]."

Additionally, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star reposted his fiancee’s post on his stories and playfully wrote, "Nine rings left to go!"