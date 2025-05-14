Louis Tomlinson takes inspiration from Tom Cruise to impress new girlfriend

Louis Tomlison might have taken a page from Tom Cruise’s playbook to make a romantic move towards his girlfriend, Zara McDermott.

After spending weeks apart, the One Direction star made an extravagant gesture for the Love Island beauty, proving that distance only made their bond stronger.

The Steal My Girl singer reportedly whisked his love interest away from London to Costa Rica, where he has been working on new music.

"Louis and Zara are going from strength to strength," a source close to the couple told The Sun. "He got his team to organise her first-class travel from London to Costa Rica over the weekend."

Zara might also sacrifice by skipping the TV BAFTAs, as Louis has splurged on her first-class flight. "She is keen to spend as much time with Louis as possible," the insider said.

They further dished on the couple’s plans, suggesting that the Live While We're Young singer is eager to show Zara, 28, around, "He's been out in Costa Rica for a few weeks recording his album and is keen to show her the sights."

Interestingly, Louis’ lavish move came just days after Cruise, 62, made headlines for a similar romantic gesture.

The Hollywood actor reportedly flew his rumoured girlfriend, Ana de Armas, to the airport in London via his private helicopter for her flight to New York City.

The short air trip reportedly cost the Mission Impossible star a total of £8,662, seeminlgy a small amount if compared to his new lady love.