Stanley Tucci talks about impact of cancer on ‘relationship with food’

Stanley Tucci talks about cancer and food

Stanley Tucci is serving up honesty—and a whole lot of perspective—about how his relationship with food has transformed since his life-altering cancer diagnosis nearly a decade ago.

In a recent chat with People, the beloved actor and producer, 64, didn’t sugarcoat the tough reality of what it’s been like to return to the world of flavour after battling a rare form of cancer at the base of his tongue.

“It affected my relationship with food instantly because I had high-dose radiation and chemotherapy, and I couldn't eat,” Tucci revealed.

In his 2021 memoir Taste: My Life Through Food, Tucci first shared the news of his 2017 diagnosis, recounting the cruel 35 days of radiation and seven chemotherapy sessions he underwent.

“It destroyed everything in my mouth,” he said. “I had a feeding tube, not down my throat but in my stomach, for six months, and the recovery has been a long one.”

While he's long past the peak of his treatment, Tucci admits the culinary aftermath still lingers.

Seven years on, the foodie-at-heart says, “I still can’t swallow everything,” pointing out that chewy staples like steak are still a struggle. “Eating a sandwich takes me three times longer than it used to,” he added.

That said, there’s a light at the end of the dining table.

Tucci’s taste buds, which once vanished altogether, have returned in full force—and then some. He recalled in his memoir how his treatments made food taste like “old wet cardboard but slathered with someone’s excrement.”

But thankfully, those horrifying flavors are firmly in the past.

“[My taste buds] are back and my smell is back,” he happily reported. “And I can actually taste and smell things better than I could before.”

For someone who’s made a second career celebrating fine cuisine and savouring the joys of the kitchen, that’s no small victory.