Selena Gomez looks unperturbed amid losing her billionaire status

Selena Gomez has recently dismissed financial woes claims as she attends a Disney event on May 13 hours after Forbes debunked her billionaire status.

The Emilia Perez actress looked unperturbed and glamorous at the event as she donned a floor-length black gown at the 2025 Disney Upfront presentation at Javits Center in New York City.

Selena was also joined by her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Earlier on Tuesday, Forbes contested her billionaire status, amid reports that her health startup Wondermind is in dire financial straits.

On May 12, a source told the outlet that nine Wondermind employees were laid off with two weeks' compensation, leaving only four employees.

Forbes reported that the startup, founded by Selena in 2021 with her mother Mandy Teefey and former partner Daniella Pierson, owed tens of thousands in outstanding debts, which the company alleges have since been settled.

Mandy spoke to employees and said that she'd personally taken out a loan against her own home to support the struggling startup.

“It's not clear how much of her own funds Selena has contributed to Wondermind,” said an insider.

Meanwhile, Forbes estimated the Wondermind’s value at around $1.3 billion.

In addition to Rare Beauty, Selena also earned an estimated $90 million gross from different ventures, including TV shows, music, endorsements and tours.