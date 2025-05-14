Elizabeth Hurley responds to ‘quite a reaction’ to Billy Ray Cyrus romance

Elizabeth Hurley on reaction to Billy Ray Cyrus romance

Elizabeth Hurley is well aware her new romance with Billy Ray Cyrus turned heads—but to her, the connection couldn’t feel more natural.

“I think people found Billy and I being together a little surprising,” the actress and model told Page Six with a knowing smile while hosting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Hot Pink Party Tuesday night in New York City.

But for Hurley, who looked stunning in a pink ruffled lace dress with a dramatic thigh-high slit, there’s no mystery about the bond she shares with the Achy Breaky Heart singer.

“It’s not surprising to me because we’re actually quite similar and get on extremely well,” she explained, adding, “There has been quite a reaction.”

Turns out, this isn’t just a case of opposites attract. In fact, Hurley says she and Cyrus have a lot more in common than fans might expect.

“We both like to laugh a lot, and we both love the country,” the Austin Powers star said. “And we both love country music, both love movies. We’ve got a lot in common — and cowboy boots, definitely.”

Hurley, 59, was joined at the gala by her 23-year-old son, Damian, while pop legend Sting provided the evening’s soundtrack.

Hurley made headlines when she went Instagram official with Cyrus on April 20, posting a cozy PDA snap from his Nashville estate over Easter weekend. The reaction might have been big—but for Hurley, it’s just another happy chapter.