Halle Bailey takes stringent legal action against DDG

Halle Bailey has recently taken legal action against her ex-boyfriend and father of her child, DDG, accusing him of abuse during their relationship.

The Little Mermaid star, who shares son Halo, 17 months, with the rapper, was reportedly granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order on May 13 against the musician.

In the request filed in Los Angeles via E! News, Halle said that the former couple had a fight back in January.

At the time, DDG (real name Daryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) slammed her face against the steering wheel of a car, leaving her with bruises on her arm and a chipped tooth, in the court documents, which also included photos of the injuries.

“I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain,” wrote the 25-year-old in the order.

She added, “Darryl lacks an understanding of how his actions impact Halo. He is often verbally abusive towards me in front of Halo.”

Halle also revealed multiple other alleged arguments between the pair, including receiving a “threatening text” from DDG in March after he allegedly entered her home while she wasn’t there.

The singer-songwriter shared that DDG would engage in “badmouthing me to his several millions of fans” across YouTube and Twitch, which she believed results in her receiving “threats and hate on social media”.

“I have done everything possible to avoid going to Court,” she remarked.

Halle pointed out that she had “tried to placate Darryl by providing him access to Halo, even though he is not with Halo and often leaves Halo with his Mother”.

“I have facilitated his visits, no matter where I am and often last minute. I realise that there is no placating Darryl. I cannot allow this abuse any longer. I cannot keep living like this,” stated the actress.

Meanwhile, Halle also demanded the custody of her son as she is going to Italy for two months to film her new project, starting on June 7.

“I have family and a nanny who will be traveling with me to care for Halo while I am working,” she wrote in the court details.