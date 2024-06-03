Megan Thee Stallion drops release date of self-titled album

Megan Thee Stallion made the exciting announcement during her Hot Girl Summer tour concert

Megan Thee Stallion, in a tantalising update, announced her new album with the release date.

According to People on Sunday, June 2, the Hiss rapper excited fans amid her Hot Girl Summer tour stint by revealing that her third much-anticipated album, Megan, is set to hit the streams on June 28.

Adding another layer of excitement for the trilling fans, she further unveiled a QR code for them to pre-save the long-awaited LP during her Atlanta show.

Moreover, in a recent conversation with L'Officiel, the Body vocalist shed light on the message of her upcoming self-titled album, saying, "We don’t just stop at the snake."

"This is just what everybody sees right now. Renewal, rebirth: that is the whole concept of this [album]," she elaborated.

Megan was unveiled by Stallion, 29, months after she released a series of snake-themed tracks, including Cobra, Boa, and Hiss, the latter of which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart earlier this year.

"We started with the snake because, first of all, I love snakes, but I feel like snakes are so misunderstood, especially in Western culture," she continued. "Snakes represent rebirth, spirituality."

"I like darker things. I like things that are a little scary. I like things that are unique. I picked the snake because… it's kind of like an antihero," Stallion explained.

Additionally, on May 31, Stallion released remix of Wanna Be after she and GloRilla, her fellow from the tour, collaborated with Cardi B.