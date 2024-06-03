‘Suits’ star Patrick J. Adams hints at possible reunion film

Patrick J. Adams on a 'Suits' movie

Patrick J. Adams shared the possibility of a Suits reunion movie.



The Suits star revealed that the show's creator Aaron Korsh has been thinking of reuniting the stars of the series in a film.

“It's definitely something [Korsh] is interested in doing, trying to get the band back together,” Adams, 42, said Sunday during his appearance on a panel at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas, according to Deadline.

Adams' costars Dulé Hill, Sarah Rafferty, Amanda Schull, and Abigail Spencer flanked him on the ATX panel.

'It's gonna depend on a million things if that can happen, but is it possible,' he said.

The series was on air for nine seasons over 2011–2019, and starred Meghan Markle during the time she started dating Prince Harry.

Besides the creator, Adams and Hill, 49, both confirmed their interest in a reunion film.

'I'll say as a fan of USA shows becoming films, I would definitely like to be doing another one,' Hill said.

Hill, who starred in the USA Network series Psych from 2006 to 2014, has made several credits in spinoff films.

After Suits' first eight seasons were available for streaming on Netflix last year, the show quickly gained popularity. Now, a spinoff called Suits: LA is in production.