Simon Cowell reflects on shocking impact of fatal e-bike crash

Simon Cowell has recently opened up about the shocking impact of fatal e-bike crash.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Elizabeth Day’s How To Fail podcast, the X Factor judge shared his surgeon didn't know if he'd be able to “fix his back” due to the severity of the injury.

Simon disclosed he “could have died in the accident and his surgeon warned him he might never walk again”.

The TV personality mentioned, “He showed me the X-ray and he said ‘look, I'm not going to lie Simon, I don't know if I can fix this, which means you probably won't walk and secondly, the operation could take 11 hours.’”

“It kind of happened for a reason because I thought I was fit but then when I had to do all the physio after, just walking, they make you walk very quickly,” explained the 63-year-old.

Simon pointed out, “I pretty much couldn't move and then I started to walk a lot and thought ‘oh God, I was in a really bad place.’”

Reflecting on the accident, Simon recalled he was thrown from his e-bike after it did a massive ‘wheelie’ due to the power of the throttle, and said he immediately knew he had broken his back.

“I shipped it in from England, couldn't wait to drive it,” continued the record executive.

Simon told the podcast host, “I was in the driveway and my son was there and I pulled the throttle, it did the biggest wheelie and it threw me like 7-8ft in the air.”

“I landed on my back and the second I landed I thought… I know I've broken my back because I could feel it,” stated the celebrity judge.

Although Simon’s surgeon initially feared he would be paralysed from the accident, the judge reportedly made a full recovery and he’s now fitter than he was before the crash.

Meanwhile, the TV personality left smoking after the crash.